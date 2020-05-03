Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Southern Africa: COVID-19 a pretext for surge in harassment of journalists and weakening of media houses by states

As COVID-19 continues to spread across Southern Africa, governments are targeting journalists and media houses that are critical of their handling of the pandemic, Amnesty International warned today marking World Press Freedom Day.

© Amnesty International -


