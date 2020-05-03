Tolerance.ca
~ World Press Freedom Day: COVID-19 must not be a pathogen of repression
~ Somalia: Spate of Arrests, Intimidation of Journalists
~ Sudan bans female genital mutilation, UNICEF vows to help support new law
~ Venezuela: Massacre at Guanare detention centre must not go unpunished
~ FACTS - global media campaign
~ We call for decisive transformation by Messrs. Pichai, Zuckerberg, Cook, Dorsey, Bezos and others for the sake of the right to reliable information
~ Cuba: Authorities must guarantee press freedom in the COVID-19 era
~ Debate about Prisoners’ Release in Argentina
