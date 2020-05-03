Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Massacre at Guanare detention centre must not go unpunished

“This is not the first time we have seen prisoners in Venezuela suffer terrible violations of their right to life. The grotesque images that are now being broadcast around the world should serve as a reminder that all those responsible for this atrocity must be brought to justice. The authorities’ lethal response must be thoroughly investigated and analysed so that these international crimes do not go unpunished.”

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ World Press Freedom Day: COVID-19 must not be a pathogen of repression
~ COVID-19 must not be a pathogen of repression
~ Somalia: Spate of Arrests, Intimidation of Journalists
~ Sudan bans female genital mutilation, UNICEF vows to help support new law
~ Sudan bans female genital mutilation, UNICEF vows to help enforce new law
~ FACTS - global media campaign
~ We call for decisive transformation by Messrs. Pichai, Zuckerberg, Cook, Dorsey, Bezos and others for the sake of the right to reliable information
~ Cuba: Authorities must guarantee press freedom in the COVID-19 era
~ Debate about Prisoners’ Release in Argentina
~ Falling for China’s Fake Covid-19 News Was Dangerous and Preventable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter