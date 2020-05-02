Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We call for decisive transformation by Messrs. Pichai, Zuckerberg, Cook, Dorsey, Bezos and others for the sake of the right to reliable information

NewsBy Shirin Ebadi, Christophe Deloire, Hauwa Ibrahim, Maria Ressa, Amartya Sen, Joseph Stiglitz, Mario Vargas Llosa and the other members of the International Commission on Information and Democracy

© Reporters without borders


