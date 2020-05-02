Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Authorities must guarantee press freedom in the COVID-19 era

In the context of World Press Freedom Day, Amnesty International, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Article 19 are sending an open letter to President Miguel Diaz-Canel urging him to take immediate measures to guarantee press freedom and protect independent journalists in Cuba.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Debate about Prisoners’ Release in Argentina
~ Falling for China’s Fake Covid-19 News Was Dangerous and Preventable
~ CoronaJihad is Only the Latest Manifestation: Islamophobia in India has Been Years in the Making
~ Groups Express Grave Concern about the Commission on Unalienable Rights
~ U.S. Unalienable Rights Commission Shouldn’t Cherry-Pick Rights
~ US: Immigrants’ Lives, Liberty at Stake in California Case
~ Human Rights Watch Amicus Letter in Support of a Petition for Writ of Mandate
~ It is Time for the World to Start Caring for the Caregivers
~ Turkey: Criminal Case for Opposing Homophobic Speech
~ No Room for Debate in Cameroon Classrooms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter