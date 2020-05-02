Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia: Spate of Arrests, Intimidation of Journalists

Expand Somali journalists in Mogadishu, Somalia December 29, 2019.  © REUTERS/Feisal Omar (Nairobi) – Somali authorities have been stepping up their intimidation of journalists as the country faces a growing number of Covid-19 cases. Since mid-April 2020 alone, authorities arbitrarily detained three journalists, accused two of various crimes, and prohibited a local radio station from broadcasting in a local dialect. As of April 30, Somalia had 601 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths reported. The country is also scheduled to hold general elections in late 2020 or early 2021, possibly the…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cuba: Authorities must guarantee press freedom in the COVID-19 era
~ Debate about Prisoners’ Release in Argentina
~ Falling for China’s Fake Covid-19 News Was Dangerous and Preventable
~ CoronaJihad is Only the Latest Manifestation: Islamophobia in India has Been Years in the Making
~ Groups Express Grave Concern about the Commission on Unalienable Rights
~ U.S. Unalienable Rights Commission Shouldn’t Cherry-Pick Rights
~ US: Immigrants’ Lives, Liberty at Stake in California Case
~ Human Rights Watch Amicus Letter in Support of a Petition for Writ of Mandate
~ It is Time for the World to Start Caring for the Caregivers
~ Turkey: Criminal Case for Opposing Homophobic Speech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter