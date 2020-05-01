Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No Room for Debate in Cameroon Classrooms

The suspension of a university professor’s classes in Cameroon has raised fears that the government wants to silence those who dare raise the subject of the country’s Anglophone crisis.  Expand Felix Agbor Nkongho, also known as Agbor-Balla, in Douala, Cameroon, December 2019. © 2019 Private Since late 2016, Anglophone regions of Cameroon have been gripped in violence between government forces and armed groups seeking a separate state. The crisis has claimed thousands of lives. The government has repeatedly denied that its security forces have committed abuses during the crisis, but now…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ ‘Rights and dignity’ of older people must be respected during COVID-19 and beyond
~ Chinese Authorities Torment Activist’s Dying Mother
~ CoronaJihad is Only the Latest Manifestation
~ Journalists provide ‘antidote’ to COVID-19 misinformation, UN chief says ahead of World Press Freedom Day
~ Nepal: Supreme Court’s Decision Reaffirms the Need to Amend Transitional Justice Law
~ Press Freedom and Disinformation during the COVID-19 crisis, flagship event of World Press Freedom Day 2020
~ WHO Should Stand By Appeal for Cross-Border Aid to Syria
~ The Forgotten, Suffering Without Aid
~ Trump blaming China for fake Covid-19 news is a dangerous distraction
~ Ghana: 1st Covid-19 Case in Psychiatric Hospital
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter