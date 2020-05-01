Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Debate about Prisoners’ Release in Argentina

The recent transfer from prison to house arrest of hundreds of people allegedly at high risk of complications from Covid-19 has sparked a heated debate about whether the pandemic should lead to detainee releases and, if so, who should be freed and how. The unsanitary, overcrowded prisons in Argentina, as in most of Latin America, offer prime…

© Human Rights Watch


