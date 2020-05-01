Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Rights and dignity’ of older people must be respected during COVID-19 and beyond

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ No Room for Debate in Cameroon Classrooms
~ Chinese Authorities Torment Activist’s Dying Mother
~ CoronaJihad is Only the Latest Manifestation
~ Journalists provide ‘antidote’ to COVID-19 misinformation, UN chief says ahead of World Press Freedom Day
~ Nepal: Supreme Court’s Decision Reaffirms the Need to Amend Transitional Justice Law
~ Press Freedom and Disinformation during the COVID-19 crisis, flagship event of World Press Freedom Day 2020
~ WHO Should Stand By Appeal for Cross-Border Aid to Syria
~ The Forgotten, Suffering Without Aid
~ Trump blaming China for fake Covid-19 news is a dangerous distraction
~ Ghana: 1st Covid-19 Case in Psychiatric Hospital
