Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Falling for China’s Fake Covid-19 News Was Dangerous and Preventable

Expand Chinese paramilitary police wear face masks in Beijing, May 1, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo As Covid-19 continues to cut a grim path across the globe, debates continue to rage about who is to blame. In one of his many moves to shift accountability for his own inept response to the crisis, US president Donald Trump said he would place a hold on funding for the World Health Organization, alleging that the agency “willingly took China’s assurances to face value” and “pushed China’s misinformation.” But the truth is that everyone—the US government, the WHO, journalists, public health officials,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
