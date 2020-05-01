Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese Authorities Torment Activist’s Dying Mother

Expand Huang Qi.  Chinese authorities have trumpeted their success in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, asserting their deep commitments to health care and the rule of law.  But Pu Wenqiang might beg to differ – especially right now.  Pu is the octogenarian mother of veteran activist Huang Qi. Pu suffers from diabetes and lung cancer, conditions likely worsened by the years of harassment she has endured from local authorities over her son’s work. In just the past few days, she has sought hospital care and indicated that she does not expect to live much longer. But Pu wants to see her son before…

© Human Rights Watch


