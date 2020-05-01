Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CoronaJihad is Only the Latest Manifestation

Expand An Indian Muslim watches a policeman instructing a family riding on a scooter on social distancing on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the old quarters of New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Manish Swarup “My mother has been asking me about detention centers,” my friend recently told me on the phone. “She has been very worried.” My first reaction was shame. She is Muslim and I am Hindu. That never meant anything to us when we first met, studied together and hung out in New York. When her mother came to visit, I was always excited because it meant…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Chinese Authorities Torment Activist’s Dying Mother
~ Journalists provide ‘antidote’ to COVID-19 misinformation, UN chief says ahead of World Press Freedom Day
~ Nepal: Supreme Court’s Decision Reaffirms the Need to Amend Transitional Justice Law
~ Press Freedom and Disinformation during the COVID-19 crisis, flagship event of World Press Freedom Day 2020
~ WHO Should Stand By Appeal for Cross-Border Aid to Syria
~ The Forgotten, Suffering Without Aid
~ Trump blaming China for fake Covid-19 news is a dangerous distraction
~ Ghana: 1st Covid-19 Case in Psychiatric Hospital
~ No May Day Marches in Myanmar
~ Journalists struggle to work free from fear or favour, new UNESCO study says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter