Human Rights Observatory

U.S. Unalienable Rights Commission Shouldn’t Cherry-Pick Rights

The United States State Department’s Commission on Unalienable Rights should uphold international human rights commitments and not use freedom of religion as a cloak to permit violations of the rights of women, girls, and LGBTQ people, 167 leading human rights activists and groups from 28 countries said today in a letter to the Commission. Related Content Letter from 167 Groups and Individuals Expressing Grave Concern Regarding the Commission on Unalienable Rights The Commission on Unalienable Rights is an advisory body created by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in July 2019 to advise on human rights…

© Human Rights Watch -


