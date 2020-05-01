Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Immigrants’ Lives, Liberty at Stake in California Case

Expand An ICE detainee rests his hands on the window of his cell in the segregation wing at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc, in Adelanto, California, on April 13, 2017. © 2017 Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nepal: Supreme Court’s Decision Reaffirms the Need to Amend Transitional Justice Law
~ Press Freedom and Disinformation during the COVID-19 crisis, flagship event of World Press Freedom Day 2020
~ WHO Should Stand By Appeal for Cross-Border Aid to Syria
~ The Forgotten, Suffering Without Aid
~ Trump blaming China for fake Covid-19 news is a dangerous distraction
~ Ghana: 1st Covid-19 Case in Psychiatric Hospital
~ No May Day Marches in Myanmar
~ Journalists struggle to work free from fear or favour, new UNESCO study says
~ UN committed to a ‘brighter future’ for Haiti, as independent rights experts call for more action on behalf of cholera victims
~ Lift Cuba embargo or risk many lives lost to COVID-19, UN rights experts warn US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter