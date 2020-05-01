Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Amicus Letter in Support of a Petition for Writ of Mandate

The Honorable Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye The Honorable Associate Justices Supreme Court of California 350 McAllister Street San Francisco, CA 94102-4797 Dear Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye and Hon. Justices of the California Supreme Court: Pursuant to Rule 8.500(g) of the California Rules of Court, amicus curiae Human Rights Watch respectfully requests that this Court grant the Petitioners’ writ of mandate and halt the transfers of individuals from state and local law enforcement to the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) during the Covid-19 pandemic. Our investigations…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nepal: Supreme Court’s Decision Reaffirms the Need to Amend Transitional Justice Law
~ Press Freedom and Disinformation during the COVID-19 crisis, flagship event of World Press Freedom Day 2020
~ WHO Should Stand By Appeal for Cross-Border Aid to Syria
~ The Forgotten, Suffering Without Aid
~ Trump blaming China for fake Covid-19 news is a dangerous distraction
~ Ghana: 1st Covid-19 Case in Psychiatric Hospital
~ No May Day Marches in Myanmar
~ Journalists struggle to work free from fear or favour, new UNESCO study says
~ UN committed to a ‘brighter future’ for Haiti, as independent rights experts call for more action on behalf of cholera victims
~ Lift Cuba embargo or risk many lives lost to COVID-19, UN rights experts warn US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter