Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Criminal Case for Opposing Homophobic Speech

Expand Hundreds of people gathered for the campus Pride March at Middle East Technical University on May 11, 2018 defying the Ankara governor’s ban on all LBGTI public events.  © 2018 Yıldız Tar, Kaos GL   (Istanbul) – The Ankara Prosecutor’s office in Turkey has opened a criminal investigation into the Ankara Bar Association after it filed a complaint against the head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate for a homophobic speech, Human Rights Watch said today.   The case revolves around a Friday sermon about the Covid-19 pandemic on April 24, 2020 by Ali Erbaş, an imam who heads Turkey’s…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ WHO Should Stand By Appeal for Cross-Border Aid to Syria
~ The Forgotten, Suffering Without Aid
~ Trump blaming China for fake Covid-19 news is a dangerous distraction
~ Ghana: 1st Covid-19 Case in Psychiatric Hospital
~ No May Day Marches in Myanmar
~ Journalists struggle to work free from fear or favour, new UNESCO study says
~ UN committed to a ‘brighter future’ for Haiti, as independent rights experts call for more action on behalf of cholera victims
~ Lift Cuba embargo or risk many lives lost to COVID-19, UN rights experts warn US
~ Media regulator’s sanctions to blame for climate of mistrust in Gabon
~ Nigeria: A race against time to reunite a family during the COVID-19 pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter