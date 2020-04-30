Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No May Day Marches in Myanmar

Expand Workers shout slogans during a May Day march in Yangon, Myanmar, May 1, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Thein Zaw In previous years on May 1, workers across Myanmar would rally and march in solidarity for workers’ rights and justice. But this May Day the streets will be quiet, as no marches are allowed with Covid-19 lockdowns and curfews in place. Most factories in Myanmar closed on April 13 for the annual water festival celebrations. The government then ordered they remain closed until April 30 while Covid-19 related inspections were conducted. More than 500 factories in Yangon and Mandalay…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Journalists struggle to work free from fear or favour, new UNESCO study says
~ UN committed to a ‘brighter future’ for Haiti, as independent rights experts call for more action on behalf of cholera victims
~ Lift Cuba embargo or risk many lives lost to COVID-19, UN rights experts warn US
~ Media regulator’s sanctions to blame for climate of mistrust in Gabon
~ Nigeria: A race against time to reunite a family during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ El Salvador: International organizations call on president Bukele to respect human rights in response to COVID-19
~ Colombian journalist Jineth Bedoya Lima to receive 2020 UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize
~ UNESCO handbook on “Journalism, Fake News & Disinformation” to be translated into 30 new languages
~ With COVID-19, journalism faces new challenges just when the world needs it most, says UNESCO report
~ Creativity and Innovation: a call for people to explore these qualities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter