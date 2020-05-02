Tolerance.ca
WHO Should Stand By Appeal for Cross-Border Aid to Syria

Expand Medical workers oversee the disinfection of streets to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Qamishli, Syria, March 24, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad To help prevent a catastrophic outbreak of Covid-19 in Syria, the World Health Organization (WHO) should stand firm in urging the United Nations Security Council to ensure medical and other humanitarian aid can be delivered to Syria over an Iraq border crossing. Earlier this week, Human Rights Watch published new research showing that limits on aid deliveries from Damascus and Iraq are restricting medical supplies and personnel…

