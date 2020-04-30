Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ UN committed to a ‘brighter future’ for Haiti, as independent rights experts call for more action on behalf of cholera victims
~ Lift Cuba embargo or risk many lives lost to COVID-19, UN rights experts warn US
~ Media regulator’s sanctions to blame for climate of mistrust in Gabon
~ Nigeria: A race against time to reunite a family during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ El Salvador: International organizations call on president Bukele to respect human rights in response to COVID-19
~ Colombian journalist Jineth Bedoya Lima to receive 2020 UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize
~ UNESCO handbook on “Journalism, Fake News & Disinformation” to be translated into 30 new languages
~ With COVID-19, journalism faces new challenges just when the world needs it most, says UNESCO report
~ Creativity and Innovation: a call for people to explore these qualities
~ Coronavirus and human rights: New guidance highlights support for persons with disabilities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter