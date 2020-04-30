Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: New Report Shines Spotlight on Abuses and Growth in Immigrant Detention Under Trump

Expand A photo of the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson, Texas, which opened in December 2019. © 2019 United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Washington, DC) – The American Civil Liberties Union, Human Rights Watch, and National Immigrant Justice Center released a first-of-its-kind report today on immigration detention under the Trump administration: “Justice-Free Zones: U.S. Immigration Detention Under the Trump Administration.” The report looks at how the immigrant detention system has grown since 2017, the paltry conditions and medical care – even before the Covid-19 outbreak…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Kazakh journalists harassed over Covid-19 reporting
~ Mounting concern about Iranian refugee journalists in Turkey
~ Sierra Leone: Reasons underlying prison riot amid COVID-19 case must be investigated
~ New guidelines provide roadmap for safe reopening of schools
~ Voices of the Ocean Decade - Q&A with Peter Thomson: Our future health depends on the health of the ocean
~ Human Rights Watch Film Festival, New York
~ South Sudan: Evidence of violations and illicit concealment of arms must spur UN to renew arms embargo
~ China: Gender Discrimination in Hiring Persists
~ Averting an Imminent Catastrophe: Recommendations to US Local, State and Federal Officials to Covid-19 in Jails and Prisons
~ Trump Signs Executive Order Keeping Meatpacking Plants Open Amid Rise in Worker Deaths
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter