Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Kazakh journalists harassed over Covid-19 reporting
~ Mounting concern about Iranian refugee journalists in Turkey
~ US: New Report Shines Spotlight on Abuses and Growth in Immigrant Detention Under Trump
~ Sierra Leone: Reasons underlying prison riot amid COVID-19 case must be investigated
~ Voices of the Ocean Decade - Q&A with Peter Thomson: Our future health depends on the health of the ocean
~ Human Rights Watch Film Festival, New York
~ South Sudan: Evidence of violations and illicit concealment of arms must spur UN to renew arms embargo
~ China: Gender Discrimination in Hiring Persists
~ Averting an Imminent Catastrophe: Recommendations to US Local, State and Federal Officials to Covid-19 in Jails and Prisons
~ Trump Signs Executive Order Keeping Meatpacking Plants Open Amid Rise in Worker Deaths
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter