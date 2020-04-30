Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Film Festival, New York

Expand Still frm the film Maxima. (New York) – In recent history, there has rarely been a time when individuals around the world have united in a globally shared human experience such as we are living through now in the midst of the Covid-19 health crisis. Now more than ever, the world needs to hear powerful and uplifting stories of ordinary people who overcome adversity to demand justice, equality, and safety for themselves, their communities, and future generations. This is why, for the first time ever, the Human Rights Watch Film Festival (HRWFF) will present a digital edition of its full…

~ South Sudan: Evidence of violations and illicit concealment of arms must spur UN to renew arms embargo
~ China: Gender Discrimination in Hiring Persists
~ Averting an Imminent Catastrophe: Recommendations to US Local, State and Federal Officials to Covid-19 in Jails and Prisons
~ Trump Signs Executive Order Keeping Meatpacking Plants Open Amid Rise in Worker Deaths
~ During Pandemic, Algeria Tightens Vise on Protest Movement
~ Q&A: The International Criminal Court and the United States
~ Egypt: 2 Women Arbitrarily Detained, ‘Disappeared’
~ Lebanon: One Protester Dead in Tripoli
~ COVID-19: Global pandemic may increase stress exponentially
~ El Salvador: Inhumane Prison Lockdown Treatment
