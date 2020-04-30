Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana: 1st Covid-19 Case in Psychiatric Hospital

Expand The dormitory in the men’s forensic ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital in Ghana. The dormitory has since been refurbished.  © 2019 Shantha Rau Barriga/Human Rights Watch (Brussels) – Ghana’s Accra Psychiatric Hospital has confirmed that a patient has tested positive for Covid-19, causing concern about protection for other patients and staff, Human Rights Watch said today. The infected woman was admitted to the acute care ward of the government-run hospital on April 20, 2020 and developed symptoms within days. She was tested for Covid-19 and transferred to an isolation unit on April…

© Human Rights Watch


