COVID-19: Global pandemic may increase stress exponentially

Human Rights Observatory

~ South Sudan: Evidence of violations and illicit concealment of arms must spur UN to renew arms embargo
~ China: Gender Discrimination in Hiring Persists
~ Averting an Imminent Catastrophe: Recommendations to US Local, State and Federal Officials to Covid-19 in Jails and Prisons
~ Trump Signs Executive Order Keeping Meatpacking Plants Open Amid Rise in Worker Deaths
~ During Pandemic, Algeria Tightens Vise on Protest Movement
~ Q&A: The International Criminal Court and the United States
~ Egypt: 2 Women Arbitrarily Detained, ‘Disappeared’
~ Lebanon: One Protester Dead in Tripoli
~ El Salvador: Inhumane Prison Lockdown Treatment
~ The devastating effects of COVID-19 on maternal health in Zimbabwe
