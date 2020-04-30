Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Evidence of violations and illicit concealment of arms must spur UN to renew arms embargo

Amnesty International is calling on the UN Security Council to renew and strengthen monitoring of the arms embargo on South Sudan, after exposing violations during recent visits to 12 military sites across the country.

© Amnesty International


