Human Rights Observatory

Averting an Imminent Catastrophe: Recommendations to US Local, State and Federal Officials to Covid-19 in Jails and Prisons

Expand Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid the spread of Covid-19. © 2020 REUTERS/Jim Vondruska As of April 23, 2020, 373 of 3,854 people incarcerated at Rikers Island, the main jail in New York City, had tested positive for Covid-19.[1] Over 800 New York city correction employees also have tested positive.[2] Staff members and imprisoned people have died, and hundreds are being held in isolation or quarantine as preventive measures. These numbers continue to rise. And while New York City has seen the…

© Human Rights Watch -


