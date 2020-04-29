Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump Signs Executive Order Keeping Meatpacking Plants Open Amid Rise in Worker Deaths

President Trump issued an executive order on Tuesday night forcing US meatpacking plants to remain open, despite Covid-19 outbreaks at facilities leading to the deaths of plant workers across the country. The order comes after many of the nation’s largest meat processors closed or slowed production due to the rise in infections. As Human Rights Watch reported last week, workers are enduring the pandemic amid fewer safety protections due to rollbacks implemented by the Trump administration before the pandemic.  In issuing his executive order, Trump cited the Defense Production Act in order to deem…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The devastating effects of COVID-19 on maternal health in Zimbabwe
~ 1.3 billion learners are still affected by school or university closures, as educational institutions start reopening around the world, says UNESCO
~ US: Avoid Covid-19 Catastrophe in Jails, Prisons
~ Mystery Surrounding Kim Jong Un Highlights North Korea’s Totalitarianism
~ MY COVID-19 STORY: launch of a youth storytelling campaign
~ Coronavirus: WHO urged to lift ban on Taiwanese reporters
~ RSF compiles 15 coronavirus safety recommendations specifically for Pakistani journalists
~ Guinea: Respecting Rights Key Amid Covid-19
~ COVID-19: Incomes have stopped overnight, for many that immediately threatens being able to eat
~ ICRC Writing Competition IV: Tackling COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter