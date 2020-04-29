Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The devastating effects of COVID-19 on maternal health in Zimbabwe

Rutendo* was getting close to her due date when the government announced the 21-day lockdown to tackle COVID-19.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ 1.3 billion learners are still affected by school or university closures, as educational institutions start reopening around the world, says UNESCO
~ US: Avoid Covid-19 Catastrophe in Jails, Prisons
~ Mystery Surrounding Kim Jong Un Highlights North Korea’s Totalitarianism
~ MY COVID-19 STORY: launch of a youth storytelling campaign
~ Coronavirus: WHO urged to lift ban on Taiwanese reporters
~ RSF compiles 15 coronavirus safety recommendations specifically for Pakistani journalists
~ Guinea: Respecting Rights Key Amid Covid-19
~ COVID-19: Incomes have stopped overnight, for many that immediately threatens being able to eat
~ ICRC Writing Competition IV: Tackling COVID-19
~ COVID19: Global pandemic may increase stress exponentially
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter