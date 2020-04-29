Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Avoid Covid-19 Catastrophe in Jails, Prisons

Expand Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid the spread of Covid-19. © 2020 REUTERS/Jim Vondruska (New York) – Government officials in the United States should rapidly address the exploding Covid-19 crisis in US jails and prisons and follow baseline standards for social distancing, cleaning, and care, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.  The 19-page report, “Averting an Imminent Catastrophe: Recommendations to US Local, State, and Federal Officials on Covid-19 in Jails and Prisons,” proposes…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mystery Surrounding Kim Jong Un Highlights North Korea’s Totalitarianism
~ MY COVID-19 STORY: launch of a youth storytelling campaign
~ Coronavirus: WHO urged to lift ban on Taiwanese reporters
~ RSF compiles 15 coronavirus safety recommendations specifically for Pakistani journalists
~ Guinea: Respecting Rights Key Amid Covid-19
~ COVID-19: Incomes have stopped overnight, for many that immediately threatens being able to eat
~ ICRC Writing Competition IV: Tackling COVID-19
~ COVID19: Global pandemic may increase stress exponentially
~ Attacks on media in Europe must not become a new normal
~ Germany tries Syrian intelligence officer who tortured journalists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter