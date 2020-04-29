Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mystery Surrounding Kim Jong Un Highlights North Korea’s Totalitarianism

Expand North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in his vehicle after arriving at a railway station in Dong Dang, Vietnam, February 26, 2019. © 2019 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha The rumor mill around North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health has been churning for weeks. Speculation first began on April 15, when Kim was absent during celebrations of his grandfather’s birthday, North Korea’s biggest holiday. The mystery, however, only highlights that North Korea is one of the most secretive countries in the world, with a population with little access to information, and no faith in the government’s…

© Human Rights Watch -


