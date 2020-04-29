Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus: WHO urged to lift ban on Taiwanese reporters

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the World Health Organization (WHO) to lift its ban on Taiwanese journalists, which violates the universal right to information and is undermining efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic.The international community is working together through the WHO to combat the pandemic, but the WHO – under pressure from China – continues to

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ MY COVID-19 STORY: launch of a youth storytelling campaign
~ RSF compiles 15 coronavirus safety recommendations specifically for Pakistani journalists
~ Guinea: Respecting Rights Key Amid Covid-19
~ COVID-19: Incomes have stopped overnight, for many that immediately threatens being able to eat
~ ICRC Writing Competition IV: Tackling COVID-19
~ COVID19: Global pandemic may increase stress exponentially
~ Attacks on media in Europe must not become a new normal
~ Germany tries Syrian intelligence officer who tortured journalists
~ Raif Badawi spared 950 lashes after Saudi decision to abolish flogging
~ 100 Days in Prison and Counting for Congolese Activist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter