Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Respecting Rights Key Amid Covid-19

Expand People wearing protective masks in the city of Conakry, Guinea, on April 29, 2020. ©Cellou Binani, 2020 (Nairobi, April 29, 2020) – The authorities in Guinea have harassed, intimidated, and arbitrarily arrested opposition members and supporters in recent weeks, in an atmosphere of insecurity linked to restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 27, 2020, President Alpha Condé announced a state of emergency and a series of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, including closing borders, banning large gatherings, shutting down schools, and…

