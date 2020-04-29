Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany tries Syrian intelligence officer who tortured journalists

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes the trial in Germany of Anwar Raslan, a former Syrian general intelligence officer who had an important role in President Bashar al-Assad’s repressive machinery and participated in the jailing and torturing of thousands of people including journalists. RSF regards Raslan’s trial, which began in the German city of Koblenz on 23 Apr

© Reporters without borders -


