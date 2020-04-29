Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Raif Badawi spared 950 lashes after Saudi decision to abolish flogging

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is relieved by Saudi Arabia’s abolition of flogging, one of the punishments to which Raif Badawi, a blogger jailed in 2012, was sentenced. Badawi nonetheless continues to be detained and has already served eight of the ten years in prison to which he was also sentenced.Saudi Arabia announced its decision to abolish flogging on 26 April in an attempt to bring itself more into line with international human rights standards.

