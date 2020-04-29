Tolerance.ca
100 Days in Prison and Counting for Congolese Activist

Expand Activist Joseph Lokondo at Mbandaka’s prison, in western Democratic Republic of Congo. © 2020 Private When Joseph Lokondo’s friend tipped him off that he was about to be arrested, he was not scared to face the law. “I thought to myself – if they want to arrest me for my opinions, so be it,” he recently told Human Rights Watch. Today marks 100 days since the 26-year-old activist was detained in Mbandaka, in western Democratic Republic of Congo. Lokondo was arrested on January 20, after he took part in a public debate over local elections. He had launched a campaign called “Equateur Deserves…

