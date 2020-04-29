Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

WHO urged to lift ban on Taiwanese reporters seeking coronavirus information

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the World Health Organization (WHO) to lift its ban on Taiwanese journalists, which violates the universal right to information and is undermining efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic.The international community is working together through the WHO to combat the pandemic, but the WHO – under pressure from China – continues to

© Reporters without borders -


