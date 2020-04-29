Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: 2 Women Arbitrarily Detained, ‘Disappeared’

Expand Marwa Arafa (left), the mother of a 21-month-old child, was arrested by security forces at her home in Cairo on April 20, 2020 and remains forcibly disappeared. Kholoud Said was arrested at her family home in Alexandria on April 21, 2020 and remains forcibly disappeared.  © Private (Beirut) – Egyptian security forces arbitrarily arrested and forcibly disappeared two women in recent days and later brought vague and apparently abusive charges against one of them, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should fully disclose the whereabouts of the women and release them or present…

