Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: One Protester Dead in Tripoli

Expand An anti-government protester holds a Lebanese flag in front the riot police during a protest against the deepening financial crisis, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Hussein Malla   (Beirut) – The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) unjustifiably used excessive, including lethal, force against protesters in Tripoli on April 27, 2020, killing one protester and injuring scores more, Human Rights Watch said. The army has expressed its “regret” about the protester’s death and said it has opened an investigation into the incident. On the night of April 27, hundreds of…

© Human Rights Watch -


