Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Two journalists arrested over cartoon mocking traditional remedies for coronavirus

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the arrests of two journalists in Tehran for publishing a cartoon making fun of Iranian clerics who recommend traditional medicine for Covid-19 while the authorities continue to systematically censor reliable coverage of the coronavirus epidemic.Masoud Heydari, the news director of the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA), and Hamid Haghjoo, the manager of its Telegram channel, w

© Reporters without borders -


More
