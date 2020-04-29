Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: UAE Strike Kills 8 Civilians

Expand Burnt out lorry and car after five missiles struck Al-Sunbulah Biscuit Factory on November 18, 2019 resulting in eight deaths and 27 injured factory workers; Wadi Al-Rabie, Libya, December 2019 © 2019 Human Rights Watch     (Beirut) – An apparently unlawful drone attack by the United Arab Emirates that hit the Al-Sunbulah biscuit factory in Wadi al-Rabie, Libya, south of Tripoli, on November 18, 2019, killed 8 civilians and wounded 27, Human Rights Watch said today, after investigating the incident. The UAE appeared to take little or no action to minimize harm to civilians in its attack…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Partial Criminal Justice Revisions
~ Turkey: Enforced Disappearances, Torture
~ Cambodia: Covid-19 Spurs Bogus ‘Fake News’ Arrests
~ Concerns Raised Over Planned Gang Raid in Haiti
~ EU: Time to review and remedy cooperation policies facilitating abuse of refugees and migrants in Libya
~ Bangladesh: Covid-19 Aid Limits Imperil Rohingya
~ Afghanistan: Women with Disabilities Face Systemic Abuse
~ Afghanistan: Women with Disabilities Face Systemic Abuse
~ Iran: Two journalists arrested over cartoon mocking traditional remedies for coronavirus
~ Australia Should Prioritize Rights as Asia Battles Covid-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter