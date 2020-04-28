Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Should Prioritize Rights as Asia Battles Covid-19

Expand Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen gestures during a speech on the current state of the coronavirus in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Heng Sinith Authoritarian-leaning countries in southeast Asia are using the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext to further repress human rights, which the Australian government cannot afford to ignore. In Cambodia, a new state of emergency law will further entrench the rule of strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen, already one of the world’s longest-serving political leaders. The law allows the government unchecked and unlimited powers…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Philippines: Prison Deaths Unreported Amid Pandemic
~ Sudan: Coronavirus could be tipping point for ‘untold suffering’, Bachelet urges sanctions relief
~ Cameroon: Preventing a pandemic amid a crisis
~ Ecuador: Austerity measures in the face of COVID-19 could lead to social instability and affect human rights
~ Two journalists arrested over cartoon mocking traditional remedies for coronavirus
~ Joint letter to Mozambique’s president about journalist’s disappearance
~ Syria: Aid Restrictions Hinder Covid-19 Response
~ Ethiopia: ICRC, ERCS donate infection prevention and other items to 17 COVID-19 treatment centers
~ Statement by ICRC President, Peter Maurer
~ Denying Women Abortion Access in Moscow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter