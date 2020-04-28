Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Prison Deaths Unreported Amid Pandemic

Expand Inmates sitting in an overcrowded jail in Manila, Philippines, February 2019.  © 2019 Kyodo via AP Images (Manila) – The Philippine government has not fully reported prison deaths, raising concerns that Covid-19 is spreading more quickly and widely in the country’s detention facilities, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should investigate prison deaths and take urgent measures to better protect prisoners, including by reducing prison populations to allow for social distancing and other prevention measures. Five inmates interviewed separately told Human Rights Watch recently…

