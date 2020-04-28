Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Covid-19 Spurs Bogus ‘Fake News’ Arrests

Expand A screenshot of TVFB journalist, Sovann Rithy, who was arrested on April 7, 2020 for allegedly “stirring chaos” by quoting a Hun Sen speech. © 2019 Rithy Sovann/Facebook (Bangkok) – Cambodian authorities are using the Covid-19 pandemic to carry out arbitrary arrests of opposition supporters and government critics, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have arrested at least 30 people, including 12 linked to the dissolved Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP), on charges of spreading “fake news” and other offenses since the global outbreak of the pandemic. The Cambodian government…

