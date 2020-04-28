Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Concerns Raised Over Planned Gang Raid in Haiti

Expand People go about their day in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. © 2020 AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell Last week Haiti’s minister of justice and public security announced that government forces would conduct a raid to curb gang violence in Village de Dieu, a low-income neighborhood in Port-au-Prince. He gave “good people” 72 hours to leave, saying that the government was “not responsible” for what happened afterward. These are extremely worrying statements in a country where past raids in slums have led to egregious abuses, including killings and rape. A day after the April 24…

© Human Rights Watch


