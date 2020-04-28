Cameroon: Preventing a pandemic amid a crisis

Tolerance.ca
~ Ecuador: Austerity measures in the face of COVID-19 could lead to social instability and affect human rights
~ Two journalists arrested over cartoon mocking traditional remedies for coronavirus
~ Joint letter to Mozambique’s president about journalist’s disappearance
~ Syria: Aid Restrictions Hinder Covid-19 Response
~ Ethiopia: ICRC, ERCS donate infection prevention and other items to 17 COVID-19 treatment centers
~ Statement by ICRC President, Peter Maurer
~ Denying Women Abortion Access in Moscow
~ More than 130 Ministers call for support to culture sector in COVID-19 crisis response
~ Covid-19 Crisis: UNESCO Call to Support Learning and Knowledge Sharing through Open Educational Resources
~ RSF reminds Fiji of press freedom’s importance in tackling Covid-19
