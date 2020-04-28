Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joint letter to Mozambique’s president about journalist’s disappearance

NewsIn a joint letter to Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and 16 other international and African civil society groups have expressed deep concern about violence by government forces against journalists trying to cover an Islamist insurgency in the far north province of Cabo Delgado, and have asked for a thorough investigation into a journalist’s enforced disappearance in the province.Neither the

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Cameroon: Preventing a pandemic amid a crisis
~ Ecuador: Austerity measures in the face of COVID-19 could lead to social instability and affect human rights
~ Two journalists arrested over cartoon mocking traditional remedies for coronavirus
~ Syria: Aid Restrictions Hinder Covid-19 Response
~ Ethiopia: ICRC, ERCS donate infection prevention and other items to 17 COVID-19 treatment centers
~ Statement by ICRC President, Peter Maurer
~ Denying Women Abortion Access in Moscow
~ More than 130 Ministers call for support to culture sector in COVID-19 crisis response
~ Covid-19 Crisis: UNESCO Call to Support Learning and Knowledge Sharing through Open Educational Resources
~ RSF reminds Fiji of press freedom’s importance in tackling Covid-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter