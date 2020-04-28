Tolerance.ca
Denying Women Abortion Access in Moscow

Expand A woman wearing face mask sits in the train at the subway during the mandatory self-isolation amid coronavirus disease outbreak, in Moscow, Russia, April 2020. © 2020 Vladimir Pesnya / Sputnik via AP Many Moscow hospitals are denying women essential abortion care as the authorities are trying to curb the spread of Covid-19, a leading Russian women’s rights group says. But women and girls have the right to access safe abortion services, even during a pandemic. After Russia’s Minister of Health Moscow stated that planned non-urgent procedures should be postponed to avoid overcrowding…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ Ethiopia: ICRC, ERCS donate infection prevention and other items to 17 COVID-19 treatment centers
~ Statement by ICRC President, Peter Maurer
~ More than 130 Ministers call for support to culture sector in COVID-19 crisis response
~ Covid-19 Crisis: UNESCO Call to Support Learning and Knowledge Sharing through Open Educational Resources
~ RSF reminds Fiji of press freedom’s importance in tackling Covid-19
~ COVID-19 in Syria: ICRC continues assisting millions and adapts to combat the virus
~ Poland: Make Vote for President Free, Fair, Safe
~ Uganda: Opposition Leader Reported Tortured by Police
~ Bangladesh: Covid-19 Aid Limits Imperil Rohingya
~ Don’t Abandon Indigenous People During the Pandemic
