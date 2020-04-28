Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Time to review and remedy cooperation policies facilitating abuse of refugees and migrants in Libya

Related Content joint_statement_eu_financial_responsibility.pdf One year after the resumption of the armed conflict in Tripoli, and at a time when the humanitarian situation in Libya continues to deteriorate due to further military escalation and the spreading of the Covid-19 virus, Amnesty International, the Italian Recreational and Cultural Association (ARCI), Association for Juridical Studies on Immigration (ASGI), Avocats Sans Frontières (ASF), Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS), Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Network (EuroMed Rights), the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN),…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ethiopia: ICRC, ERCS donate infection prevention and other items to 17 COVID-19 treatment centers
~ Statement by ICRC President, Peter Maurer
~ Denying Women Abortion Access in Moscow
~ More than 130 Ministers call for support to culture sector in COVID-19 crisis response
~ Covid-19 Crisis: UNESCO Call to Support Learning and Knowledge Sharing through Open Educational Resources
~ RSF reminds Fiji of press freedom’s importance in tackling Covid-19
~ COVID-19 in Syria: ICRC continues assisting millions and adapts to combat the virus
~ Poland: Make Vote for President Free, Fair, Safe
~ Uganda: Opposition Leader Reported Tortured by Police
~ Bangladesh: Covid-19 Aid Limits Imperil Rohingya
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter