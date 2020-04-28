Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 in Syria: ICRC continues assisting millions and adapts to combat the virus

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Poland: Make Vote for President Free, Fair, Safe
~ Uganda: Opposition Leader Reported Tortured by Police
~ Bangladesh: Covid-19 Aid Limits Imperil Rohingya
~ Don’t Abandon Indigenous People During the Pandemic
~ ‘Action to Protect Voting Rights Is Urgently Needed,’ Warns Nicole Austin-Hillery in CNN.com Op-Ed
~ Lebanon's Protests are Far from Over
~ Don’t Abandon Indigenous People During the Pandemic
~ China: Free Covid-19 Activists, ‘Citizen Journalists’
~ Afghanistan: Civilian casualties down, but hundreds still killed, despite US-Taliban deal
~ UK: Adjournment of Julian Assange’s US extradition hearing considered amidst coronavirus concerns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter