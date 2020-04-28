Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Make Vote for President Free, Fair, Safe

Expand Polish lower house of Parliament, Sejm,  March 26, 2020. © 2020 Reuters/Slawomir Kaminski (Budapest) – Poland should demonstrate that it can both ensure a free and fair vote and protect public health in upcoming presidential elections, Human Rights Watch said today. If not, Poland should postpone the vote for the shortest time necessary until that is possible. The ruling party in Poland is currently pursuing only two options – holding elections as scheduled on May 10, 2020 via a hastily approved and created mail-in voting system or extending the incumbent president’s term by two years.…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ COVID-19 in Syria: ICRC continues assisting millions and adapts to combat the virus
~ Uganda: Opposition Leader Reported Tortured by Police
~ Bangladesh: Covid-19 Aid Limits Imperil Rohingya
~ Don’t Abandon Indigenous People During the Pandemic
~ ‘Action to Protect Voting Rights Is Urgently Needed,’ Warns Nicole Austin-Hillery in CNN.com Op-Ed
~ Lebanon's Protests are Far from Over
~ Don’t Abandon Indigenous People During the Pandemic
~ China: Free Covid-19 Activists, ‘Citizen Journalists’
~ Afghanistan: Civilian casualties down, but hundreds still killed, despite US-Taliban deal
~ UK: Adjournment of Julian Assange’s US extradition hearing considered amidst coronavirus concerns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter